* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent
* Financials drop ahead of French debt auction
* ARM gains with UBS bullish short-term
* CRH falls on broker comment
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 5 Britain's top shares fell on
Thursday, pressured by financial stocks, as concerns over
Europe's debt problems took centre stage ahead of a French debt
auction later in the session.
Banks, under the cosh on Wednesday when funding
concerns were highlighted by a deeply discounted rights issue
from Italy's UniCredit, extended falls, as the
spotlight shone firmly on France, especially given concerns
about the country's triple-A credit rating.
France plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in long-term
debt, following on from Wednesday's 10-year German Bunds
auction, which while subdued nevertheless marked a sharp
improvement from November.
"(Banks) are being completely determined by sovereign risks
in the euro zone and I don't see any change to that relationship
in the short term," Ian Scott, strategist at Nomura, said.
Inter-dealer broker (IDB) ICAP was among the top
fallers on the blue-chip index, down 2.5 percent, after midcap
peer Tullett Prebon said it would take new cost-cutting
measures, although it expects 2011 revenue to be in line.
Tullett's shares shed 2.3 percent.
UBS also weighed in on ICAP ahead of its trading statement
on Feb 1. "We remain cautious on the IDB which we expect to be
affected by bank deleveraging," the bank said in a note.
The UK benchmark was down 22.05 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,646.40, by 0934 GMT, having fallen 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
Broker comment was behind a number of moves on the FTSE 100
on Thursday. An upgrade to "buy" from BofA Merrill Lynch helped
send shares in Sage 1.4 percent higher.
The bank highlighted the software maker's defensive
qualities and plans to return cash to shareholders against a
backdrop of another tough year for European software and IT
services.
SECTOR FUNDAMENTALS
Irish building materials firm CRH, promoted to the
FTSE 100 in December, topped the blue-chip fallers list, down
2.4 percent, as Credit Suisse downgraded its rating for the
stock, and for the sector, in a review.
Credit Suisse cut CRH to "underperform" and reduced its
stance on European building materials to "market-weight", saying
it views sector fundamentals and valuations as unattractive at
and does not anticipate any improvement in profitability this
year.
ARM Holdings, meanwhile, rose 3.4 percent to top the
FTSE 100 leader board as UBS placed a short-term "buy" rating on
the chip designer, saying it expects the firm's fourth-quarter
results to surpass consensus expectations and sees further
catalysts in the near term.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown,
expects the theme for investors this year to be far more stock
specific in the wake of a tough 2011, which was characterised by
huge bouts of volatility as appetite for risk waxed and waned.
"(Investors will try to) identify stable cash-generating
companies, and if they can get something with a decent to high
yield that would be a bonus on top, rather than taking the
overall broad-brush approach to the market," he said.
"This comes especially after the inclusion of Polymetal and
Evraz, with the index starting to look like a mining and oil
index."
Precious metals miner Polymetal International and
Russian steelmaker Evraz and joined the FTSE 100 index
in December, alongside CRH.