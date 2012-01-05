* FTSE down 0.8 pct
* Banks down as French debt demand wanes, yield rises
* Miners weaker on demand outlook
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 5 Britain's top share index
extended losses in midmorning trade on Thursday, with banks and
miners among the top fallers as Europe's finances emitted
further strains after France's debt auction.
London's blue chip index was down 43.15 points, or
0.8 percent at 5,625.30 by 1058 GMT as investors withdrew funds
out of riskier assets.
In auction of 4.02 billion euros of 10-year OAT bonds,
France drew bids worth 1.643 times the amount on offer, down
from 3.046 times in December, with yields up to 3.29 percent,
from 3.18 percent last month.
The debt auction by France, whose triple-A credit rating is
under threat, followed a subdued German Bunds auction and a
deeply discounted rights issue from Italy's UniCredit
on Wednesday, which highlighted the lack of trust investors have
in euro zone finances and firm's heavily expsoed to its
problems.
Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss &
Global Asset Management which has assets under management of
about 75.7 billion swiss francs, said: "Our baseline scenario of
weaker economic growth but no recession only holds if we see no
major shock in the financial sector."
"In this context, we must focus on the public debt crisis in
the industrialised world and particularly Europe, which
currently poses the biggest threat to the global financial
system."
Lloyds Banking Group fell 1.2 percent on worries
over its exposure to the region and fears over the future need
for recapitalisation.
Among the miners, whose earnings rely heavily on companies
and governments willingness to dip into their wallets spend on
future developments, Kazakhmys was down 2 percent.