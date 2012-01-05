* FTSE down 0.7 percent
* Financials fall as France debt yields rise, lower demand
* Miners wane on demand outlook
* Techs, real estate ITs lifted by broker comment
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 5 Britain's top share index
fell in midday trade on Thursday, with financials and miners
among the top fallers as strained finances in Europe took a
further blow after France's debt auction.
London's blue chip index was down 42.14 points, or
0.7 percent at 5,626.31 by 1157 GMT as investors withdrew funds
out of riskier assets.
In an auction of 4.02 billion euros of 10-year OAT bonds,
France drew bids worth 1.643 times the amount on offer, down
from 3.046 times in December, with yields up to 3.29 percent,
from 3.18 percent last month.
The debt auction by France, whose triple-A credit rating is
under threat, followed a subdued German Bunds auction and a
deeply discounted rights issue from Italy's UniCredit
on Wednesday, which highlighted investors' lack of trust in euro
zone finances and firms heavily exposed to its problems.
Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss &
Global Asset Management which has assets under management of
about 75.7 billion swiss francs, said: "Our baseline scenario of
weaker economic growth but no recession only holds if we see no
major shock in the financial sector."
"In this context, we must focus on the public debt crisis in
the industrialised world and particularly Europe, which
currently poses the biggest threat to the global financial
system."
With worries over their earnings outlook because of their
exposure to Europe's debt crisis, UK-listed banks were lower.
Lloyds Banking Group fell 0.9 percent with added
worries over the possibility of a future need for
recapitalisation.
Other financials with exposure to Europe's debt crisis and
the resulting market uncertainty fell too, with insurer Legal &
General down 2.4 percent and interdealer broker ICAP
off 3.3 percent.
ICAP came under more pressure after mid-cap peer Tullett
Prebon, down 0.4 percent, highlighted a difficult
trading environment in a trading update.
UBS issued cautious comment on the sub-sector and said,
ahead of ICAP's trading statement on Feb 1, "we remain cautious
on the IDB which we expect to be affected by bank deleveraging."
MINERS WEAK
Among the miners, whose earnings rely heavily on companies'
and governments' ability to dip into their wallets for future
developments, Kazakhmys was down 1.9 percent.
Sentiment surrounding the miners wasn't helped as Credit
Suisse downgraded the European building materials sector to
"market-weight".
The broker said it viewed sector fundamentals and valuations
as unattractive and did not anticipate any improvement in
profitability this year.
Credit Suisse also cut UK-listed Irish building materials
firm CRH, down 2.3 percent, to "underperform".
Britain's Wolseley, however, was spared the cull,
gaining 0.8 percent as Credit Suisse talked up its strong
pricing power and margin protection, its market share gains in
the U.S., a possible use of balance sheet for M&A or shareholder
returns, and safer end-market exposure.
JP Morgan, separately, upgraded Wolseley to "overweight"
from "neutral".
Heavyweight Vodafone shed 2.1 percent as its U.S.
partner Verizon Wireless said it expected a decline of up to 6
percentage points in its fourth-quarter gross profit margins,
raising concerns over Vodafone's dividend.
"Longer-term we remain confident that margins will recover
... driving strong free cash flow growth and allowing for
dividends to flow down to Vodafone," broker Espirito Santo said
in a note.
The FTSE was also pressured as U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a weaker open with jobs and manufacturing data due
out later in the day, ahead of non-farm payrolls on Friday.
On the upside, integrated oils and oil-related
services and equipment firms outperfomed the broader market as
investors turned to the sectors' defensive characteristics.
"Commodities are another asset class with a decent
medium-term risk-reward profile and attractive upside potential
driven by secular strong demand. Especially energy (oil) remains
in elevated demand and could easily become subject to supply
shortages any time," Swiss & Global Asset Management's Angele,
said.
Oil major BP gained 0.4 percent and oil services firm
Petrofac was up 1.8 percent.
Tech firms were in demand, buoyed by bullish analyst
recommendations.
ARM Holdings rose 3.3 percent as UBS placed a
short-term "buy" rating on the British chip designer, saying it
expected the firm's fourth-quarter results to surpass consensus
expectations and saw further catalysts in the near term.
Sage gained 0.3 percent as Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch upgraded the software maker to "buy", highlighting the
company's defensive qualities and plans to return cash to
shareholders against a backdrop of another tough year for
European software and IT services.
British commercial real estate investment trusts found good
support, with traders citing the impact of a Morgan Stanley note
on the sector which upgrades ratings for the three firms.
Blue chips Land Securities and British Land
, and mid cap Great Portland Estates, rose as
much as 2 percent.