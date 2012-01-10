* FTSE 100 gains 0.8 percent, recouping Monday's falls
* Miners firmer with metal prices after Alcoa, China data
* Cairn Energy up on $3.5 billion capital return
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Jan 10 Britain's top shares pushed
higher in early trade on Tuesday, led by strength in commodity
stocks after U.S. aluminium firm Alcoa posted
forecast-busting Q4 results, and with copper prices firmer on
upbeat data from top metals consumer China.
Miners advanced after Alcoa, the largest U.S.
aluminium producer, kicked off the U.S. earnings season with
fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations, though a plunge
in aluminum prices helped push the firm into a loss.
Strength in copper prices also supported the miners
after data that showed a rise in imports of the metal by China,
which accounts for 40 percent of the refined metal's global
consumption.
"Concern that China's economy might slow more than forecast
had .. (been) subduing buyers of metals and basic material
stocks in recent weeks, increasing volatility and soaking up
liquidity to markets braced for significant stress should
sellers' fears be realised," said David White, trader at
Spreadex Ltd.
At 0902 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 46.63 points,
or 0.8 percent at 5,658.89, having closed down 0.7 on Monday.
Integrated oils also supported the FTSE 100
index as crude prices jumped 1.2 percent, with Royal
Dutch Shell up 0.8 percent.
Oil explorer Cairn Energy was also among the top
blue chip gainers, up 3.0 percent, after the company said it
would return $3.5 billion of cash to shareholders following
completion of the deal to sell a majority stake in its Indian
business to Vedanta Resources.
In reaction Oriel Securities upgraded its rating for Cairn
Energy to "add" from "hold".
Banks also rallied after falls in the previous
session, with part-state-owned Lloyds Banking Group
gaining 2.3 percent.
RBS added 1.7 percent. Also part-state-owned, RBS is
likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000 investment banking jobs as
part of an overhaul of the business to be unveiled this week, a
person familiar with the matter said.
RETAIL RELIEF
Retail investors found relief in Christmas trading updates
from both blue chip Marks & Spencer and mid cap
Debenhams which shone light on the high street gloom.
M&S, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, gained 2.4 percent
after it said sales at British stores open over a year rose 0.5
percent excluding VAT sales tax in the 13 weeks to Dec. 31. That
compared to a 0.7 percent fall in the second quarter.
"The shares have had something of a hangover since the last
trading update in November, but this marginal increase in
fortunes should restore some confidence," said Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers,
Meanwhile, Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store group,
topped the FTSE 250 leader board, up 9.5 percent, after
it posted a slightly better than expected performance in
underlying sales in the last 18 weeks as deep discounts lured
customers in the run up to Christmas.
A survey from the British Retail Consortium, released on
Tuesday, showed British retailers finished 2011 with the best
sales growth in months as hefty discounting lured in shoppers,
although weak business a year earlier flattered the figures.
In other cautiously upbeat domestic data, a survey by the
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said British house
prices fell at a marginally slower pace in the three months to
December.
Tempering the optimism, BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded its
rating for the world's No. 3 retailer Tesco, which will
issue a trading update on Thursday, to "neutral" from "buy".
"We think Tesco will struggle to revitalise sales ahead of
results in April where management likely will lay out a strategy
for capital-efficient growth," Merrill said in a note also
cutting its estimates for Tesco by 1-2.5 percent and reducing
its target price to 420 pence from 440 pence.
There were only a handful of other blue chip falls, with
drugmakers the worst performers led by GlaxoSmithKline
down 0.4 percent, extending Monday's falls which followed
slightly downbeat drug filing news.