* FTSE 100 index up 1.1 percent
* Miners lead gainers on Alcoa, firmer metal prices
* Updates from M&S, Debenhams defy high street gloom
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Jan 10 Strength in commodity stocks
boosted Britain's leading shares on Tuesday, with miners in
demand after U.S. aluminium firm Alcoa posted
forecast-busting Q4 revenues, and with copper prices up on
upbeat data from top metals consumer China.
Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, kicked off the
U.S. Q4 earnings season after Wall Street's close on Monday with
revenue that beat expectations, though a plunge in aluminum
prices helped push the firm into a loss.
Strength in copper prices also provided support for
the miners after data that showed a rise in imports
of the base metal by China, which accounts for 40 percent of the
refined metal's global consumption.
At 1140 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was ahead 63.12
points, or 1.1 percent at 5,675.38, having closed 0.7 percent
lower on Monday.
Gains by integrated oils also lifted the blue
chip index as crude prices jumped 1.6 percent, with BP
standing out, ahead 1.3 percent.
Oil explorer Cairn Energy was also a prominent blue
chip gainer, up 3.0 percent, after the firm said it would return
$3.5 billion of cash to shareholders following completion of a
deal to sell a majority stake in its Indian business.
In response, Oriel Securities upgraded its rating for Cairn
Energy to "add" from "hold".
Banks rallied after falls on Monday, with
Barclays the top sector performer, up 4.9 percent,
supported by a "buy" rating from Galvan Research, which
spotlighted technical factors for the stock.
"Shares in Barclays are still building on the higher
December support above 160 pence, with the general pattern since
the summer being that of positive consolidation," said Andrew
Gibson, Head of Research at Galvan.
"The expectation in the near term is for an attempt to be
made on the December intraday peak of 199 pence while the 50-day
moving average now at 176 pence remains in place as support."
RETAIL BEACONS
Investors in retailers found relief from the perceived gloom
on the high street after cheerier Christmas trading updates from
Marks & Spencer and Debenhams.
Blue chip M&S, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, gained
3.1 percent after it said sales at UK stores open over a year
rose 0.5 percent excluding VAT sales tax in the 13 weeks to Dec.
31. That compared to a 0.7 percent fall in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store group,
topped the FTSE 250 leader board, up 9.9 percent, after
it posted a slightly better than expected performance in
underlying sales in the last 18 weeks as deep discounts lured
customers in the run up to Christmas.
"The gloom and doom factor regarding Marks & Spencer and
Debenhams was palpable last week; commentators and analysts were
in the main deeply pessimistic ahead of today's results. Yet in
both cases results have exceeded expectations, and we are seeing
relief rallies as a result," Paul Mumford, Senior Fund Manager
at Cavendish Asset Management, said in a note.
A survey from the British Retail Consortium, released on
Tuesday, showed British retailers finished 2011 with the best
sales growth in months as hefty discounting lured in shoppers,
although weak business a year earlier flattered the figures.
There were only a handful of blue chip fallers, with
drugmakers the worst performing sector led by GlaxoSmithKline
, down 1.5 percent, extending Monday's falls which
followed slightly downbeat drug filing news.
Aggreko also fell back, down 0.6 percent,
surrendering some of the previous session's gains as RBC Capital
Markets downgraded its rating for the temporary power provider
to "sector perform" from "outperform" on valuation grounds.