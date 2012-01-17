* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Miners firm as China growth helps demand picture
* Essar Energy plunges after Indian court ruling
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's top shares rose
on Tuesday, aided by mining stocks after data from top metals
consumer China eased worries over the demand picture, although
fears of a Greek default kept a lid on the gains.
The UK benchmark closed up 36.51 points, or 0.7
percent, at 5,693.95, having earlier baulked just above the
near-term 5,720 resistance level.
Miners tracked solid gains in metals prices
after China's economy grew at a pace better than some had
expected, though expanded at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in
the latest quarter.
"It's a very important focal point for the macro picture.
China needs to avoid a hard landing and this data today does
assist with that somewhat," Angus Campbell, head of sales at
Capital Spreads, said.
Rio Tinto was among the top blue-chip risers, up 2.9
percent, as the positive data helped investors shrug aside its
near-flat iron ore production growth for the fourth quarter,
which was weaker than some market expectations.
Nomura also weighed in on the company, saying it was one of
its top picks among European miners.
India-focused refiner and power generator Essar Energy
was the biggest FTSE 100 casualty after India's Supreme
Court ruled against it in a case on Tuesday, meaning it will no
longer benefit from a scheme by which it is able to defer sales
tax.
Essar's shares sank 26 percent to their lowest level since
the company listed in London in 2010, in hefty trading volume,
at almost eight times its 90-day daily average.
Investors were rattled about prospects for a Greek default,
which could worsen Europe's debt crisis by pushing borrowing
costs for countries on the bloc's periphery to unsustainable
levels.
Talks between Greece and its private sector creditors on a
debt swap deal which broke down last week are expected to resume
on Wednesday.
Athens requires a swift resolution to avoid defaulting on
14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions that fall due in late
March.
Despite these overarching worries, UK banks put
in a solid showing, with Royal Bank of Scotland one of
the best off, ahead 1.8 percent, after the British lender
secured a $7.3 billion deal to sell its aircraft-leasing
business.
"(The) disposal will release $2.5 billion of risk-weighted
assets, assisting RBS to reduce its wholesale funding commitment
and strengthen core Tier 1 capital," Oriel Financials said,
reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.
Insurers gained, too, with insurance buyout vehicle
Resolution up 1.4 percent as UBS upgraded its rating to
"buy", citing valuation grounds, in a note on the UK life and
non-life insurance sectors.
"Although the outlook remains relatively challenging for
life, and unexciting for non-life, we think we have identified
promising niches," UBS said in a note.
After a choppy session, Burberry ended in positive
territory, 0.1 percent firmer, as the British luxury brand met
forecasts with a 22 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.
Some analysts said the figures were flattered by a pulling
forward of wholesale orders and that the firm's full-year
guidance implied little growth in fourth-quarter wholesale
sales.
"Even with the positive macro-economic news, companies are
still struggling to maintain expectations above market
consensus," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"We think that the Greek situation is still a grave concern
and it is a case of when an orderly default will occur which
will increase the pressure on the ECB," he said.