* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* Banks get boost from Goldman results, IMF's Europe support
* Retailers wane as Goldman cuts forecasts for food
retailers
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's top share index
rose in midday trade, pulled up by banks which rallied after
encouraging results from U.S. peers Goldman Sachs, Bank
of America and Morgan Stanley.
The FTSE 100 index edged up 17.52 points, or 0.3
percent, to 5,719.89 at 1159 GMT, after the it finally broke
through the 5,700 resistance level. The index closed above that
level on Wednesday, for the first time since the end of October.
Banks, which fell around 30 percent in 2011,
gained on Thursday, with Barclays up 7 percent, after
Goldman Sachs issued forecast-busting figures and as Bank of
America and Morgan Stanley posted encouraging results.
"Banks have got a long way to go before this can be counted
as a recovery and it's worth bearing in mind that just a few
days ago Citigroup issued disappointing figures," Jimmy
Yates head of Equities at CMC Markets, said.
"However, in these fickle markets, investors are happy to
buy in on the beaten-down stocks when there's a bit of
encouragement, keen not to miss out on any potential rally,"
Yates said.
Banks, which are acutely exposed to Europe's debt crisis,
also got a lift after Spain passed a key test in the bond
market, selling more longer-term debt than had been expected.
Key to sentiment though remained Wednesday's news that the
International Monetary Fund would seek to more than double its
war chest by raising $600 billion to help countries deal with
fallout from the crisis.
RETAIL WOES
UK food retailers were under pressure with Sainsbury
among the top fallers, down 1.2 percent, after Goldman
Sachs downgraded its rating for the grocer to "sell" from
"neutral" and cut its earnings forecasts across the sector by up
to 21 percent.
"Following Tesco's profit warning on Jan. 11, we believe the
UK food retail sector outlook has significantly worsened. Tesco
announced margin investment, and as a result we expect negative
pressure on sector profitability," Goldman Sachs said in a note
The broker also downgraded its rating for Tesco to
"neutral" from "buy", and repeated its "sell" rating on
Wm.Morrison.
Tesco, however, rose 0.9 percent on news U.S. billionaire
Warren Buffett's investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway
had increased its holding in the company to more than 5 percent.
Retailers are under pressure as government austerity
measures cut consumers' spending power.
Mid-cap Kesa, Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer,
slid 2.5 percent after posting falling sales over the key
Christmas trading period as cash-strapped shoppers shunned
purchases of larger items and said it saw no let-up in tough
conditions any time soon.
And France's Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer,
warned 2011 profit would be at the bottom end of already
pessimistic forecasts.
"We have a double whammy - a normal cyclical downturn and a
structural shift to online. This has the potential to do
enormous damage to the High Street and any poorly positioned
firm," a London-based trader said.
Tobacco stocks were weak, led by BAT down 1.5
percent, as Nomura downgraded its stance on the sector to
"neutral" from "bullish" in a preview of upcoming results,
citing high relative valuations.
AstraZeneca shed 1.5 percent after U.S. drug
regulators said they needed further data, possibly including new
clinical studies, before approving a new diabetes drug from the
Anglo-Swedish group and U.S. partner Bristol-Myers Squibb
.
Across the Atlantic, Wall Street futures pointed to a firmer
open ahead of U.S. inflation numbers, due at 1330 GMT, with
December CPI seen up 0.1 percent on the month, after being
unchanged in November.
The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims and December U.S.
housing starts will also be released at 1330 GMT, with the
January Philly Fed index due at 1500 GMT.