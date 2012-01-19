* FTSE up 0.7 percent
* Banks rally hard as US peers report positive results
* Financials rise on EFSF leverage hopes
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's top share index
closed higher on Thursday, led by banks after bullish earnings
from their U.S. peers and with hopes building that the recent
coordinated action by central banks and the IMF would be enough
to avoid an economic crisis.
The FTSE 100 index rose 38.78 points, or 0.7
percent, to 5,741.15, after breaking resistance at 5,700.
The index closed above that level on Wednesday, for the
first time since the end of October, and extended gains from its
recent low in mid-December to around 7 percent.
Volumes were heavier than in recent months -- 153 percent of
their 90-day average -- evidence investors are growing in
confidence.
"More and more people are realising what a bazooka that (the
recent action by central banks and the IMF) is," Steven Bell,
director at hedge fund GLC, said.
"Because everyone is so bearish we see a lot of upside from
here," he said.
Banks, which fell around 30 percent in 2011,
gained on Thursday, with Barclays up 10 percent, as
investors feasted on bullish results from U.S. firms Goldman
Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.
"After a soggy start to the earnings ... it's now looking
pretty good. Financials have leapt today and we think that
overall earnings will be quite a big beat," GLC's Bell said.
The sector, which is acutely exposed to Europe's debt
crisis, also got a lift after Spain passed a key test in the
bond market, selling more longer-term debt than had been
expected.
Key to sentiment though remained Wednesday's news that the
International Monetary Fund's involvement in helping countries
deal with fallout from the crisis.
And investors received a further boost, with traders citing
media reports that Klaus Regling, the head of the euro- area
bailout facility, is confident that the fund's reach can be
increased as much as fourfold, despite its recent downgrade by
S&P.
Other beaten down financials benefited from the feel good
factor with insurers such as Aviva up 5.2 percent, and
investment firm Schroders 5.3 percent higher.
FLYING HIGH NOW
Airlines, which have come under pressure as the outlook for
the global economy has deteriorated in recent months, rallied
too, with traders citing HSBC's upgrade of German carrier
Lufthansa as having a positive readacross for the sector.
British Airways owner IAG climbed 6.5 percent
higher.
It wasn't such good news for the retailers as Sainsbury
underperformed after Goldman Sachs downgraded its
rating for the grocer to "sell" from "neutral" and cut its
earnings forecasts across the sector by up to 21 percent.
"Following Tesco's profit warning on Jan. 11, we believe the
UK food retail sector outlook has significantly worsened. Tesco
announced margin investment, and as a result we expect negative
pressure on sector profitability," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The broker also downgraded its rating for Tesco to
"neutral" from "buy", and repeated its "sell" rating on
Wm.Morrison.
Tesco, however, rose 1.9 percent on news U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett's investment vehicle Berkshire
Hathaway had increased its holding in the company to
more than 5 percent
In heavy trade -- 380 percent of its 90-day average --
British publisher Pearson fell 1.3 percent with traders
citing valuation concerns after it bumped up its 2011 earnings
guidance for the third time in three months.
Jonathan Jackson, head of equities at Killik & Co, said:
"Following a strong share price performance over recent months,
the stock is now trading on 14.5 times consensus 2013 earnings
... the current valuation is fairly full and we would look to
take profits."
And with appetite for risk improving, defensive stocks
featured prominently on the FTSE 100 fallers list.
Tobacco stocks were weak, led by BAT down 2.2
percent, as Nomura downgraded its stance on the sector to
"neutral" from "bullish" in a preview of upcoming results,
citing high relative valuations.
AstraZeneca shed 1.3 percent after U.S. drug
regulators said they needed further data, possibly including new
clinical studies, before approving a new diabetes drug from the
Anglo-Swedish group and U.S. partner Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N.