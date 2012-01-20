* FTSE 100 down 0.1 after 4-day rally
* Miners fall as data points to China slowdown
* Banks extend gains into 9th session on ECB support
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's blue-chip index
was slightly lower at midday on Friday as an extended rally in
the banking sector was offset by losses among mining companies
in response to signs of a slowdown in manufacturing activity in
China, the world's largest consumer of metals.
The FTSE 100 index was 0.1 percent lower at 5,733.84
points at 1200 GMT, pausing after a four-session rally in which
on Thursday it hit its highest close since Aug. 1.
Miners followed metals prices into negative territory after
China manufacturing data showed a sluggish start to the year,
although analysts said the weak data could trigger some policy
easing by Beijing to support growth.
"This morning's fall in miners should be seen as a brief
pullback within a solid uptrend," said Ed Woolfitt, head of
trading at Galvan. "The 'bad' Chinese growth data combined with
lower than expected inflation data leave plenty of scope for
Chinese stimulus - very good news for commodity-based currencies
and stocks."
The industrial engineering and oil & gas
sectors, which depend on economic activity, were
also weak. Weir was the biggest casualty on worries
surrounding growth rates in the shale gas industry, in which the
British group has a significant presence.
BANKS RALLY
UK banks were poised to chalk up a ninth
consecutive session of gains, nearing highs last seen in October
as fears surrounding the euro zone debt crisis eased after the
European Central Bank's injection of nearly 500 billion euros in
three-year funds last month.
A sign of the improved sentiment in the euro block came at
bond auctions on Thursday, as France and Spain secured healthy
demand for their bonds despite credit rating downgrades by
Standard & Poor's.
"The reason for the rally is a perception that the ECB
liquidity drive is going to save the world," Edward Firth, a
banking analyst at Macquarie said.
"Personally I'm a bit sceptical on that: if you're going to
fund euro zone governments through banks you effectively have to
meet the banks' funding requirements and as well as the
government's funding requirements: if you tot up the total it
comes to over 1.5 trillion for 2012."
Firth said another reason for caution was the uncertain
outcome of Greece's debt swap talks, which could see the country
face a messy default if a deal is not reached.