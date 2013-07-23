* FTSE 100 closes down 0.4 pct
* Seven-week high provides tough resistance again
* Dry well hits Tulllow shares
(Updates with closing prices, fresh quotes, Glenstrata)
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 23 Britain's FTSE finished off
seven-week highs on Tuesday, with China's reassurance on growth
lifting miners but failing to provide enough momentum for the
broad index to overcome technical resistance.
Basic materials, the third-biggest sector in the FTSE 100
and the market's clear laggard this year, outperformed after the
Chinese premier made a commitment to maintain growth above 7
percent.
China's plans to boost railway expansion also lifted mining
shares, heralding the potential for even more metals demand from
the world's top consumer.
Glencore Xstrata gained 5.1 percent as strong
metals prices and the China news lured investors into what has
been one of the sector's laggards. Some also cited debate around
Wall Street banks' commodity operations as a potential sentiment
boost for the commodity trader.
Anglo American added 2.1 percent, with gold
continuing its recent strength, partly on the back of buying
from China, and after in-line results from Kumba, which
contributes 40 percent of Anglo's earnings.
"With gold and silver trading up above technical levels, the
precious metals miners are looking much more attractive," said
Matt Basi, trader at CMC Markets.
"The second thing is that all this talk of potentially more
accommodative monetary policy in China to support more growth
going forward is mining-bullish ... But the volumes aren't
exactly impressive so we don't want to read too much into it."
Trading in other sectors was subdued in thin summer trade
and the FTSE 100 closed down 25.73 points or 0.4 percent at
6,597.44. It failed to hold onto a seven-week intra-day high
reached earlier in the day at 6,657.66 points after
encountering technical resistance around that area for the
second time in four sessions.
"Any weakness could see the index drop towards the 10-day
moving average near 6,580," said Kash Kamal, analyst at Sucden
Financial.
Chemical stocks were among the worst performers after
downbeat results from Croda, pushing its shares down
4.7 percent.
Also weighing on the index, Tullow Oil slumped 6.6
percent in heavy volume after it announced it had dug a dry well
in French Guiana.
"We view the well results as disappointing. Although the
combined impact on our risked net asset value is small
(approximately 1 percent), and we leave our target unchanged,
Tullow's share price requires exploration success to underpin
the valuation," analysts at Canaccord Genuity said in a note.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)