* FTSE 100 up 36.80 points at 6,611.44
* Resolution rallies after H1 profit beat
* Old Mutual lags as Nomura cuts rating
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 13 British shares rose in early
trade as insurers led an index rebound following
better-than-expected first-half profits from Resolution.
The British life insurance group climbed 4.8 percent to top
the list of FTSE 100 risers after it said IFRS-based
operating pretax profits rose 17 percent year-on-year over the
six months to end-June to 191 million pounds.
Legal & General was 1.2 percent higher.
Old Mutual bucked the upbeat trend to top the
fallers list, down 2.1 percent, knocked by a downgrade to
"neutral" from "buy" at Nomura on valuation grounds.
"In light of this and the fact that we see high South
African exposure as being potentially negative for sentiment in
the short/medium term, we downgrade Old Mutual to neutral as we
see better value elsewhere in the sector," Nomura said in a
note.
The UK's benchmark index recouped the previous
session's losses, rising 36.80 points, or 0.6 percent to
6,611.44 at 0726 GMT, as it resumed its month-long battle to
break convincingly above the 6,600 level.
"It seems we are now in a range and with the (Federal
Reserve) tapering noise likely to become louder and louder as we
head into September we may well find ourselves going lower
before heading up," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity,
said.
The FTSE 100 has traded in a 170-point range since early
July as markets remain vulnerable to a potential pull-back in
stimulus, most likely in the U.S., in the next month.
"If tapering is, however, delayed towards the end of the
year markets will rally but its a close to call," he said.
With central banks broadly continuing to make dovish
comments, and in light of the Bank of England's recent policy
announcements, the UK inflation report due at 0830 GMT will be
closely watched, given the link made between inflation and
future interest rate decisions.
Inflation is forecast at 2.8 percent compared with 2.9
percent in June, well above the BoE's target of close to, but
not below, 2 percent, according to a Thomson Reuters' poll.
(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Andrew Heavens)