* FTSE 100 down 0.7 percent
* Continues retreat after closing below 50-day moving
average
* Miners account for 11 points of the index fall
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's top share index fell
on Monday, with miners hit by weak data from top metals consumer
China and with political jitters in Italy and the United States
hurting broad investor sentiment.
Fresnillo, Glencore Xstrata and Anglo
American were each down more than 3 percent after
Chinese data unexpectedly pointed to a near-stagnation of
private sector factory activity.
Monday's market retreat was broad, however, with around 85
percent of blue-chip stocks in the red. The FTSE 100 was down
45.04 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,467.62 points by 1444 GMT,
continuing its retreat after closing below a key technical
support at the 50-day moving average on Friday.
"It's very difficult if you are managing money to know
whether you should be jumping out or holding fire," said Mike
Franklin, head of investment strategy at Beaufort Securities.
"There is potential downside on the FTSE 100 of about 4
percent from Friday's close, purely on the technicals."
The sudden departure of five Italian centre-right ministers
over the weekend left the government only formally in place,
rattling markets and raising the possibility of new elections.
Chances looked slim that Republicans and Democrats will
strike a deal on funding the federal government before the
fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday, raising the prospect of
a gradual government shutdown. Politicians need to reach another
deal, on raising the debt ceiling, later this month or the
United States will default on some obligations.
"The biggest concern is the potential knock on it might have
on the debt ceiling negotiations as well. If the government is
in shutdown mode that probably doesn't help the chances of that
being sorted out," said Stephen Walker, head of equities
research and market strategy at Ashcourt Rowan.
"Short term, there is certainly the potential that things
get a little bit worse ... so if I was sitting on the sidelines
in cash, I would be a bit reluctant to launch into the market."
Longer term, strategists at JP Morgan said that companies
exposed to the recovering British economy should outperform,
while the broader FTSE 100 may lag its European peers.
"UK has a big chunk in the telecoms, utilities and energy
and we don't like those three sectors, we think they are not
likely to grow. UK is more of a defensive market than cyclicals
so we are more into the euro zone," said Emmanuel Cau, equity
strategist at JP Morgan.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Catherine
Evans)