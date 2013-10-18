* FTSE 100 index rises 0.3 percent
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's top share index hit a
one-month high on Friday, with insurers gaining on the news that
the European Union is close to finalising a deal on insurance
capital rules and Asia-based AIA Group reporting new
business.
The mining sector also advanced after data from
China, the world's second-largest economy and its biggest metals
consumer, showed the economy grew 7.8 percent in the third
quarter, its quickest pace this year.
The FTSE 100 was up 20.72 points or 0.3 percent at 6,596.88
points by 1031 GMT, on track for its seventh session of gains.
Market sentiment was bolstered by record highs on Wall Street
overnight.
"A close above the 6,660 level would likely inspire the
bullish sentiment and would put the FTSE on a trajectory to
re-target the highs of this year," said Brenda Kelly, analyst at
IG Markets.
Investors regained appetite for risky assets following a
deal on the U.S. debt ceiling which averted the possibility of a
sovereign default in coming weeks.
"Now that the Americans seem to have made a bit of progress
in sorting out their budget situation, we are very confident
that everything is in place for a very good November and
December for equities," said Craig Ray, investment manager at
Wilson King.
The lifting for now of U.S. fiscal uncertainty enabled
investors to refocus on the outlooks of individual companies.
Shares in British insurer Prudential rose 3 percent,
the top gainer on the FTSE 100, with traders citing a positive
readacross from strong new business growth at Asian peer AIA
Group.
"We are very keen on (Prudential) ... We were always very
clear that at some stage the story in Asia would actually take
off," said Ray at Wilson King.
"They have sunk a lot of money and a huge amount of time
into this business, and it's a very, very considerable payback
for the shareholders and for the company as a result of their
investment in different parts of the world."
The insurance sector also gained after Sharon Bowles, the
chairwoman of the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee, told Reuters late on Thursday that a deal on how
insurers will hold enough capital to keep policyholders safe
will severely water down the version sought by industry
regulators.
On the downside, and bucking broad strength in the mining
sector, Anglo American dropped 1.6 percent after
reporting a steeper than expected fall in iron ore production.
