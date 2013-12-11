* FTSE 100 index rises 0.3 pct by midday
* Defensive stocks among top gainers
* Petrofac advances on technical buying
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Wednesday, with lingering uncertainty over the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme prompting
investors to buy defensive stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at
6,540.84 points by 1204 GMT, supported by sectors generally seen
as defensive plays. Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Shire
rose 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while BT
Group rose 0.9 percent.
"Some defensives are coming into play on concerns of
tapering talks," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo
Markets, said.
"If the Fed keeps its policy unchanged after the next week's
meeting, the market would bounce back," he said, adding that the
market is likely to be stuck in a tight range until the Fed
meeting next week.
Although the FTSE 100 remains up by around 11 percent since
the start of 2013, it has failed to break above a 13-year peak
of 6,875.62 points reached in late May this year.
It has been trading in a narrow range since falling to a
seven-week low earlier this month, with a recent run of strong
data and comments from policymakers raising concerns that the
Fed might even announce a cut in its bond-buying operations next
week.
However, investors looked for individual stocks which had
the potential to gain on specific news or on technical grounds.
Aerospace and defence group BAE Systems rose 1.9
percent to feature among the top of the FTSE 100, with traders
attributing the advance to greater visibility on U.S. military
spending after a budget deal in Washington.
Oil services firm Petrofac, up 2.1 percent, climbed
to the top of the FTSE gainers' list in a technical rally after
falling to a two-year low and witnessing "oversold" trading
conditions.
On the downside, part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland
was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock as it fell 2.4
percent after its finance director Nathan Bostock resigned to
join rival Santander.