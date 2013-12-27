* FTSE 100 gains 0.6 percent
* Longest winning streak for index since October
* Index just 1.6 percent off of 2013 high
* BSkyB gives away early gains after bid speculation
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 27 Britain's top share index rose on
Friday, taking its cue from fresh all-time highs hit on Wall
Street to notch up its sixth straight day of gains, its longest
winning streak in two months.
The FTSE 100 was up 40.50 points, or 0.6 percent, at
6,734.67 points by 1106 GMT, after both the Dow Jones and
the S&P 500 scaled record highs on Thursday, when the UK
market was shut for the Boxing Day holiday.
The rise made it the UK benchmark's longest winning streak
since October, fuelled by optimism that the U.S. economy is
strong enough to withstand the gradual withdrawal of monetary
stimulus. The FTSE 100 has risen nearly 5 percent from last
week's low.
"The Santa rally came late but now the FTSE is grabbing hold
of the Dow and the DAX and getting pulled along," said Will
Hedden, sales trader at IG. The German DAX hit an
all-time high on Friday.
In another positive sign for economic growth in the world's
largest economy, U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected on
Thursday. This followed robust U.S. durable goods orders data
released on Dec. 24.
The gains leave the FTSE 1.6 percent off the 2013 closing
high at 6,840, which was a 13 year high and only just over 100
points from an all time high.
"It feels like only a matter of time before we surpass the
October high, and might make it there before New Year. Then with
the all time high around 6,950, it seems reasonable that this
could be hit during the first quarter of 2014," IG's Hedden
said.
Traders saw scope for the UK benchmark to continue its
ascent into 2014.
"It remains versus historical valuations still undervalued,
and with the FTSE still lagging behind the EU markets we see
relative outperformance into the first quarter of 2014," said
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 12.4 times, against its 15-year average of 14.6 times,
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. The index, up some 14 percent
in 2013, has lagged a near 17 percent rise on the pan-European
STOXX Europe 600.
Sectors sensitive to optimism over the economy, such as
miners and banks, were among the top gainers.
In a thin session of trade, BSkyB was among the most
heavily traded stocks, trading 37.5 percent its 90-day average
volume, compared to an average of 12 percent across the index.
The stock had been among the top gainers on the FTSE 100,
with traders citing takeover speculation in a Daily Mail market
report, but it gave away early gains to trade just 0.4 percent
higher.