* FTSE 100 index closes 0.4 percent lower
* Near-term technical outlook looks bearish
* Investors cautious before Crimean referendum
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 14 Britain's top share index
touched a five-week low on Friday and recorded its biggest
weekly drop in eight months, with growth-driven stocks losing
ground before a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea.
Fund management, insurance and mining all came under
pressure as investors cut exposure to riskier assets heading
into the weekend, when Crimea votes on whether to secede from
Ukraine and join Russia.
The UK's second-largest independent asset manager, Aberdeen
Asset Management, fell 3.1 percent, the biggest decline
on the FTSE 100 index. British Airways owner
International Airlines Group dropped 2.7 percent and
insurer Aviva was down 1.7 percent.
"Investors are nervous ahead of the referendum in Ukraine as
its expected outcome is likely to create further instability in
the market and could prompt the West to impose more sanctions
against Russia," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts, said.
"High-beta stocks are hard hit as people are concerned that
further sanctions would not only hurt Russia but some other
European countries that rely quite heavily on Russia for their
energy supplies," he said. So-called high beta stocks, such as
financials, are often more volatile than the broader market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent lower at
6,527.89 points, taking the week's total losses to 2.8 percent,
the biggest drop since June 2013. The mining index
fell 0.6 percent to become the top sectoral decliner.
Moscow said it would veto a U.S.-drafted UN resolution to
declare the Crimean referendum illegal.
Meanwhile, it was shipping more troops and armour
into Crimea and repeating its threat to invade other parts of
Ukraine.
"The market is spooked due to the prospect of more sanctions
against Russia as an awful lot of money comes to the market from
some very rich Russian investors. The FTSE was touching new
highs anyway and Sunday's referendum has become a perfect excuse
to take some money off the table," said David Battersby,
investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley.
"Until the Ukraine crisis is sorted out, which could drag on
for a while, the market does have the potential to move down
even further. But I am not talking about a massive leg
downwards. In the worst-case scenario, the FTSE 100 could fall
to 6,400, at which point it will become relatively cheaper."
Charts also painted a bearish picture. After falling below
its 50-day and 100-day moving averages this week, the FTSE 100
dropped below its 200-day moving average and a 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of a rally from Feb. 4 to 24 on Thursday.