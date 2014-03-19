UPDATE 5-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, seeking to boost trade
* Pence begins Japan leg of tour with working lunch with PM Abe
LONDON, March 19 UK bookmakers such as Ladbrokes and William Hill turned sharply negative on Wednesday after the UK finance minister announced a new tax on fixed-odds betting terminals.
Ladbrokes fell 5.7 percent while William Hill fell 4.4 percent in just ten minutes after George Osborne said the duty on fixed odds betting terminals would be raised to 25 percent, having traded roughly flat before the announcement.
The stocks fell to the bottom of the FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure index. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Tricia Wright)
* Pence begins Japan leg of tour with working lunch with PM Abe
MOSCOW, April 17 As Russian hopes of swift detente under President Donald Trump have fizzled, state media, which hailed his election win, have made a U-turn. On Sunday, they said he was scarier than North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.