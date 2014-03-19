* FTSE closes down 0.5 pct at 6,573.13 points
* L&G and insurers hit by pension reforms in UK budget
* William Hill and Ladbrokes impacted by new tax
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 19 Britain's top shares fell on
Wednesday as major insurance stocks suffered a sell-off after
changes announced in the UK budget threatened their profits.
The budget also dealt a blow to gambling companies such as
William Hill and Ladbrokes after the government
announced a new tax on certain betting machines.
The drop in insurers' shares took the most points off the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down by 0.5
percent, or 32.15 points, at 6,573.13.
British finance minister George Osborne's budget scrapped a
requirement that pensions savings be used to buy an annuity,
sending the shares of insurance companies tumbling.
Legal & General plunged 8.4 percent, with trading
volumes in the stock coming in at nearly nine times its
three-month daily average.
Rival insurers Aviva and Resolution also fell
by 5.2 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.
"The annuity business was a very solid profit driver for the
insurers, so you might expect to see some profit downgrades,"
said Dafydd Davies, senior trader at Prime Wealth Group.
GAMBLING COMPANIES FALL
William Hill fell 6.8 percent and competing gambling company
Ladbrokes dived 11.7 percent after Osborne also unveiled
a new tax on fixed-odds betting terminals.
William Hill said the tax increase would have cost it 16
million pounds ($26.7 million) had it been in force last year
and analysts forecast a cost of about 20 million pounds for
Ladbrokes when the tax takes effect next year.
The FTSE index, which rose 14.4 percent in 2013 and came
close to a 13-year high in January, is now down by 2.6 percent
since the start of 2014.
However, many traders expect it to recover later this year
and reach a record high of 7,000 points as the UK's economic
recovery continues. The British government's budget watchdog on
Wednesday raised its economist growth forecast for this year to
2.7 percent, from 2.4 percent previously, and estimated growth
of 2.3 percent next year, against 2.2 percent previously.
"We're still in an uptrend for now. I expect record highs to
come mid-April or early May," said JNF Capital trader Rick
Jones. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
