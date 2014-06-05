* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* ECB cuts interest rates to record lows
* Smith & Nephew up on report of Medtronic bid interest
LONDON, June 5 Britain's top equity index rose
on Thursday, buoyed by medical devices company Smith & Nephew
which was lifted by new bid speculation.
The London market also tracked gains in European stock
markets, which rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut
interest rates to record lows on Thursday and unveiled new
measures to strengthen the region's economy and fight off the
risk of Japan-life deflation.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.2 percent,
or 10.14 points, at 6,828.77 points going into the close of the
trading day.
Smith & Nephew rose 3.5 percent, making it one of the
best-performing FTSE stocks in percentage terms, after a media
report that U.S. rival Medtronic was looking at bidding
for it. Smith & Nephew declined to comment on the report.
Smith & Nephew's shares had also risen at the end of May, on
speculation that rival Stryker would bid for it. Stryker
denied it was planning a bid but traders said Smith & Nephew
would continue to be supported by the backdrop of takeover talk.
"There's no smoke without fire. As long as you've got the
takeover talk in the background, there should be further upside
in the stock," said Dafydd Davies, senior trader at London-based
Prime Wealth Group.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,894.88 points last month, which
marked its highest level since December 1999.
The index is up by around 1 percent since the start of 2014,
but some traders said it needed to break out above the 7,000
point level - which would mark a record high for the FTSE - in
order to start a stronger rally on the market.
"We have yet to test the psychological level of 7,000 in the
FTSE. I feel that this alone could be a major turning point in
the direction of the UK stocks," said Intertrader chief market
strategist Steve Ruffley.
