* FTSE 100 closes up 0.3 pct at 6,825.20 points
* Shire jumps after rejecting bid valuing it at $46 bln
* Traders expect FTSE to challenge 6,900 level soon
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 rose
on Friday on the back of a surge in shares of drugmaker Shire
Plc, leaving many traders to expect the benchmark index
to test record highs soon.
Shire hit an all-time high and closed up 16.9 percent at
4,371 pence, adding 15 points to the FTSE, after rejecting a bid
from AbbVie Inc which would have valued Shire at about
27 billion pounds ($46 billion).
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 percent, or 17.09 points, at
6,825.20 points - within reach of a 6,950.60 record set in 1999.
Even though Shire rejected the approach, many traders
expected the company to stay in bidders' sights as the drug
sector experiences a wave of merger and acquisition (M&A)
activity, evidenced by Pfizer Inc's recent attempt to
buy AstraZeneca Plc.
"We've been quite bullish on pharma stocks due to the M&A
for quite some time. We haven't sold Shire after the spike
higher, we're just holding on to it," said Dafydd Davies, senior
trader at Prime Wealth Group.
Although the FTSE 100 is only up about 1 percent since the
start of 2014, many traders say the index should rally more if
it can get past the 6,900 level.
"Other stock markets such as the German DAX and U.S
S&P have broken new highs, and it must only be a matter
of time before the FTSE follows suit," said Novum Securities
technical analyst Adrian Slack.
($1 = 0.5864 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Louise
Ireland and David Holmes)