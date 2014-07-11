* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, but down 2.6 pct this week
* Imperial leads gainers; in talks to buy assets
* M&A activity also lifts Friends Life, Unilever
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 11 UK shares edged higher on Friday
as merger activity helped cigarette makers advance, although the
FTSE 100 index was still on course to record a drop of close to
3 percent this week.
Imperial Tobacco led the gainers, up 3.5 percent,
after saying it was in talks with Reynolds and Lorillard
to acquire certain assets and brands the two companies
may sell. Reynolds and Lorillard are in talks
about a deal that would merge the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. cigarette
makers, Reuters has previously reported.
British American Tobacco, which owns 42 percent of
Reynolds, advanced 1 percent.
Tobacco stocks reaped the benefit not only of the
deal-making activity, but of a move towards safe-haven stocks
sparked by a reminder this week of the frailness of euro zone
banks.
"You've got the fact that tobacco shares seem to be the
go-to place when markets are a little bit nervous and a little
bit volatile, and then you've got the M&A story on top of that,"
CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson said. "Imperial
Tobacco's obviously buying assets from the merged group so it's
a story for both (Imperial Tobacco and BAT)."
Signs of deal activity elsewhere in the market also helped
stabilise the index. Insurer Friends Life Group, which
announced the disposal of its Lombard unit to Blackstone Group
, advanced 0.9 percent, and consumer-goods maker Unilever
rose 0.4 percent after selling its Slim-Fast brand to
Kainos Capital.
The FTSE 100 was up 14.21 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,686.58 points by 0812 GMT. The move only shaved its losses
this week to 2.6 percent, though, leaving it on course to record
its worst week since mid-March.
Investors remained cautious on Friday as Portugal's biggest
bank attempted to reassure investors after trading in its shares
was suspended. Concerns over financial services has hit shares
as far away as the United States and Japan, and events in
Portugal made investors nervous across Europe.
The latest market retreat, which saw the FTSE 100 sink 0.7
percent on Thursday, came after shares and bonds of Espirito
Santo Financial Group, the chief shareholder in Banco
Espirito Santo, were suspended over "material
difficulties" at parent firm ESI.
"The market is very confused at the moment with people not
sure about the strength of the economic recovery and worries
about structural issues that have not been resolved. A trading
range seems the most likely outcome," Lex Van Dam, a hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital, said.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Larry King)