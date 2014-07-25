* FTSE 100 flat
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 25 British lenders who focus on the
domestic market outpaced a flat FTSE 100 index on Friday
after strong results from Royal Bank of Scotland and
solid economic output data.
Shares in RBS surged 13.9 percent, on track for their
biggest rise in four years, after the bank posted a surprise
pretax profit for the second quarter, citing an economic upturn
that allowed it to write back losses that had been booked on bad
loans.
Fellow UK-focused lenders Barclays and Lloyds
Banking Group were up around 2 percent.
The positive mood on the British economy was underpinned by
data showing the country's economic output has grown to be
bigger than it was before the financial crisis struck six years
ago.
"The UK is having the best of time," said Gerard Lane, a
strategist at Shore Capital.
"The credit backdrop is better for the UK domestic banking
sector and, alongside their very strong profitability levels,
one would expect the banks to perform quite well."
Lane said he expected the pace of economic growth in Britain
to slow versus the rest of the world next year, however, owing
to a tighter monetary policy by the bank of England and lower
public spending after the general elections.
Financial shares added nearly 14 points to the FTSE 100
, which was up 1.36 points at 6,822.82 points at 1001 GMT
- flat one the day but on track for a 1 percent gain for the
week.
Among other gainers that focus on the domestic market was
British grocer J Sainsbury, with traders citing a Daily
Mail report of fresh bid interest from Qatari investors. The
company declined to comment.
Network operator Vodafone added a further 5 points
the FTSE as it rose 2.4 percent after saying its performance had
begun to stabilise in several European markets.
Pegging back the FTSE on Friday were export-oriented such as
heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline and fashion brand
Burberry.
GSK knocked 4.7 points off the index as it faced new
allegations of corruption, this time in Syria, where the
drugmaker and its distributor have been accused of paying bribes
to secure business, according to a whistleblower's email.
Burberry fell 1.9 percent after French luxury goods group
LVMH posted below-forecast second-quarter sales and
profits, hit by a drop in demand from China.
BSkyB was the heaviest faller on the FTSE, sliding 4
percent, after the company agreed to pay 4.9 billion pounds
($8.3 billion) in cash to buy Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in
Germany and Italy, partly financing the deal by the placing of
BSkyB shares.
Among mid-caps, shares in two of Britain's biggest
construction companies, Balfour Beatty and Carillion
, rallied around 10 percent after they confirmed that
they were in early talks on a possible 3 billion pound ($5
billion) merger.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)