* FTSE 100 closes down 0.4 pct after late selloff
* Traders run for exit as Russia accuses Ukraine of selling
* RBS jumps 11 pct as UK upturn boosts results
* BSkyB falls 5.5 pct on news of 4.9 bln pound acquisition
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 25 Britain's main equity index
closed lower on Friday as new tensions between Russia and
Ukraine and falls on Wall Street led traders to cash in on their
weekly gains just before the close.
The FTSE 100 closed 29.91 points, or 0.4 percent
lower, at 6,791.55 points, erasing nearly half its weekly gains
in the last hour of trading after Russia accused Ukraine of
having shelled across the border.
U.S. indexes also fell, partly weighed down by weak results
from online retailer Amazon and a revenue warning from
the world's largest credit and debit card company, Visa.
Investors were reluctant to hold on to their long positions
into the weekend as the geopolitical landscape remains
uncertain.
"There's uncertainty out there in Ukraine and the market had
a bit of an exit move," Mark Priest, a senior trader at ETX
Capital, said.
BSkyB was the heaviest faller on the FTSE, sliding
5.5 percent, after the company placed shares representing nearly
10 percent of its capital to finance part of its acquisition of
Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.
Shares in RBS, however, surged 10.8 percent, their biggest
rise in four years, after the bank posted a surprise pretax
profit for the second quarter, citing an economic upturn that
allowed it to write back losses that had been booked on bad
loans.
Fellow British-focused lenders Barclays and Lloyds
Banking Group, which are due to report next week, were
up more than 1 percent.
"Credit quality keeps improving, especially in distressed
assets such as commercial real estate," said Espirito Santo
analyst Shailesh Raikundlia, who has a "neutral" recommendation
on the stock.
"In general, the credit environment is pretty benign and
that should come through in banks' results."
The positive mood on the British economy was underpinned by
data showing economic output in the second quarter finally
topped levels seen before the financial crisis struck six years
ago.
Network operator Vodafone added 4.4 points to the
FTSE as it rose 2.1 percent after saying its performance had
begun to stabilise in several European markets.
Pegging back the index were export-oriented companies such
as heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline and fashion
brand Burberry.
GSK knocked 8.9 points off the index as it faced new
allegations of corruption, this time in Syria, where the
drugmaker and its distributor have been accused of paying bribes
to secure business, according to a whistleblower's email.
Burberry fell 1.6 percent after French luxury goods group
LVMH posted below-forecast second-quarter sales and
profits, hit by a drop in demand from China.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Susan
Fenton)