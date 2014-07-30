* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Barclays leads the index after beating expectations
* BAT hit by strong pound
* ITV gives away early gains despite strong profits
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, July 30 Britain's top share index
edged lower on Wednesday as traders digested mixed earnings
reports, with Barclays lending support to the index as
it benefitted from falling costs.
While Barclays' underlying profit fell 8 percent in the
second quarter, first-half profit came in 10 percent ahead of
expectations, helped by falling operating costs.
The bank traded 3.2 percent higher, the top FTSE 100
gainer, hitting a one month high.
"Barclays was much better than expected, and while
enthusiasm will be slightly sapped by declining profits in the
investment bank division, it's no surprise to see a bit of
relief this morning," said Matt Basi, senior sales trader at CMC
Markets.
Other earnings were less well-received.
British American Tobacco was a heavyweight faller,
with the strong British pound and a slight decline in volume
hitting revenue and profit. The sixth biggest stock in the
index, it was down 0.8 percent in early deals.
ITV was the index's top faller, down 2.3 percent,
even after posting a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in
profit.
Though it opened up 2.4 percent, it came off sharply after
touching its highest level since 2001, with traders saying the
210p level was acting as resistance.
It was also unclear whether or not a rumoured takeover bid
by U.S. firm Liberty Global would materialise after
ITV's CEO said there had been no contact with the company's new
shareholder other than a courtesy call.
"A question on a lot of investor lips has been: 'Is this
enough for Liberty Global to increase their stake or make an
offer for the whole company?'," said Tom Robertson, trader at
Accendo Markets.
The reversal in ITV coincided with a weakening of the
market, with the FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent to 6,793.01 at 0806
GMT, having been flat in early trade.
Having risen 0.3 percent on Tuesday, the index was back
below the 6,800 level, which it has oscillated around for the
last week. It remains 1.5 percent off a 2014 high hit in May.
The market has come under pressure in recent months as the
crisis in eastern Ukraine has threatened to boil over, most
recently after Russian-backed rebels were blamed for the downing
on July 18 of Malaysian passenger jet over Ukraine.
New European and U.S. sanctions on Russia were largely
priced in and so had little impact after they were announced on
Tuesday, traders said.
