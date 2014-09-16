* FTSE falls as weaker financial stocks weigh on index
* Scottish vote uncertainty impacts banks, insurers
* ASOS slumps after 2014-2015 profit downgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's top share index fell
on Tuesday, with financial stocks underperforming as investors
showed reluctance to buy up new positions due to uncertainty
before Scotland's independence vote on Thursday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.5
percent, or 32.25 points, at 6,771.96 points by the middle of
the trading day, with a fall in financial stocks taking the most
points off the index.
Online fashion retailer ASOS also slumped by 10.2
percent, after the company was hit by a 2014-2015 profit
downgrade.
Traders said caution over the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting, which starts on Tuesday, was also set to peg
back stock markets, with investors seeking clues on the likely
timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
"I'm a seller of rallies at the moment. We're seeing a
downward bias on the FTSE at the moment," said Beaufort
Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.
Financial stocks have been the most sensitive UK equity
sector in the build-up to the Scotland vote on Sept. 18, due to
uncertainty over the regulations and currency that a new,
independent Scotland could adopt.
Investors have been particularly focused on the potential
impact on companies with headquarters or strong ties to
Scotland, such as Royal Bank of Scotland, insurer
Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.
David Madden, market analyst at IG, said that even though
many traders still felt the "No" campaign against Scottish
independence would prevail, investors were content to play it
safe and reduce their exposure to such stocks for now.
"Financial stocks have been hit hardest, and even though the
polls are showing a 'No' vote, it is likely nobody wants to
stick their neck out and buy banks and insurers ahead of the
Scottish referendum on Thursday," said Madden.
The FTSE 100 has erased its gains made earlier in 2014 and
has fallen by around 2 percent over the last two weeks.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)