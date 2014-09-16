* FTSE falls as weaker financial stocks weigh on index
* Scottish vote uncertainty impacts banks, insurers
* ASOS slumps after 2014-2015 profit downgrade
* Scottish vote set for Sept. 18
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's top share index fell
on Tuesday, with financial stocks underperforming as investors
showed reluctance to buy up new positions due to uncertainty
before Scotland's independence vote on Thursday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4
percent, or 25.20 points, at 6,779.01 points going into the
close of the trading day, with a fall in financial stocks taking
the most points off the index.
"With the uncertainty around the Scottish election, we're
seeing a bit of a risk-off mentality, with investors prepared to
sit on cash," said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover
Investments.
Online fashion retailer ASOS, which is not listed
on the benchmark FTSE 100 index, but is part of the broader
London stock market, slumped by 7.6 percent, after the company
was hit by a 2014-2015 profit downgrade.
Traders said caution over the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting, which starts on Tuesday, was also set to peg
back stock markets, with investors seeking clues on the likely
timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
"I'm a seller of rallies at the moment. We're seeing a
downward bias on the FTSE," said Beaufort Securities sales
trader Basil Petrides.
Financial stocks have been the most sensitive UK equity
sector in the build-up to the Scotland vote on Sept. 18, due to
uncertainty over the financial regulations and currency that a
new, independent Scotland could adopt.
Investors have been particularly focused on the potential
impact on companies with headquarters, or strong ties to
Scotland, such as Royal Bank of Scotland, insurer
Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.
David Madden, market analyst at IG, said that even though
many traders still felt the "No" campaign against Scottish
independence would prevail, investors were content to play it
safe and reduce their exposure to such stocks for now.
"Financial stocks have been hit hardest, and even though the
polls are showing a 'No' vote, it is likely nobody wants to
stick their neck out and buy banks and insurers ahead of the
Scottish referendum on Thursday," said Madden.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Crispian Balmer)