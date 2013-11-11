* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct to 6,725.50 pts

* Shire boosted by ViroPharma deal

* BT rebounds as investors cheer football rights deal

* Broader market supported by global economic improvement

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 edged up on Monday, helped by signs of improvement in the global economy, and pharma group Shire and telecoms firm BT rose after securing two key deals.

Shares in Shire rose 4.6 percent to a record high and the top of the FTSE after beating competitors to buy ViroPharma, in a deal set to create a leading force in treatments for rare diseases.

BT added 0.4 percent to 373 pence in volume already higher than its full-day average for the past three months after beating dominant pay-TV operator BSkyB to Champions League football rights in a 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion) deal.

Shares in BSkyB fell 9.8 to 838 pence, in volume nearly three times the average after the group's first major defeat in a rights auction.

"BT...win looks a negative/worst case scenario for Sky," Investec said in a note, reiterating its "reduce" stance and 825 pence on the stock. "We expect increasing investor concern over the 'next' content package auction and the next Premier League auction becomes vital."

BT's stock had opened lower and hit an intra-day low of 362.7 pence as some investors fretted about the price paid for the rights. Most analyst reactions to the deal, however, have been positive.

"BT have come out with this deal today and, even by doing this, managed to keep their existing guidance so that's positive," said Trevor Green, head of institutional equities at Aviva Investors, who manages assets worth £2.5 billion ($4.00 billion)and owns BT shares in one of his funds.

"It could be up to three years before one can say definitely the price they paid was justified. It's what we expected and we're comfortable with it."

The stocks were among the most heavily traded on the FTSE 100, which was up 17.08 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1140 GMT.

POSITIVE GLOBAL SENTIMENT

Curbing gains on the index was insurer RSA, which slumped 9.4 percent in volume six times the average after it suspended three senior executives at its Irish unit and commissioned a review of its reporting processes and controls. .

The FTSE was extending an upward move started on Friday, when much better-than-expected jobs data fuelled expectations the world's largest economy was picking up the pace.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Chinese data over the weekend showed stronger than expected growth in factory output and solid growth in retail sales in the world's No. 2 economy.

General financial stocks, which are heavily exposed to the health of global markets, rose 1.3 percent, with asset managers Schroders and Aberdeen up 3.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Yet some investors remained worried that the better U.S. data would bring forward the time when the Federal Reserve starts trimming its asset-purchase programme, which has driven investors into equities in the past year.

The FTSE has rallied nearly 20 percent since this round of quantitative easing (QE) was announced in September 2012. The Fed is expected to start reducing bond purchases in early 2014.

The rally, which has come at a time of falling earnings estimates, has left the FTSE trading at 12.5 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, its highest valuation multiples since early 2010, Datastream data showed.

"The focus is going to be firmly on the U.S. QE tapering and I think the market is going to struggle to rally with that uncertainly there," said Green of Aviva, which has started on take profit on some of its most successful holdings such as airline easyJet.

($1 = 0.6252 British pounds)