* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct to 6,725.50 pts
* Shire boosted by ViroPharma deal
* BT rebounds as investors cheer football rights deal
* Broader market supported by global economic improvement
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 edged
up on Monday, helped by signs of improvement in the global
economy, and pharma group Shire and telecoms firm BT
rose after securing two key deals.
Shares in Shire rose 4.6 percent to a record high
and the top of the FTSE after beating competitors to buy
ViroPharma, in a deal set to create a leading force in
treatments for rare diseases.
BT added 0.4 percent to 373 pence in volume already higher
than its full-day average for the past three months after
beating dominant pay-TV operator BSkyB to Champions
League football rights in a 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion)
deal.
Shares in BSkyB fell 9.8 to 838 pence, in volume nearly
three times the average after the group's first major defeat in
a rights auction.
"BT...win looks a negative/worst case scenario for Sky,"
Investec said in a note, reiterating its "reduce" stance and 825
pence on the stock. "We expect increasing investor concern over
the 'next' content package auction and the next Premier League
auction becomes vital."
BT's stock had opened lower and hit an intra-day low of
362.7 pence as some investors fretted about the price paid for
the rights. Most analyst reactions to the deal, however, have
been positive.
"BT have come out with this deal today and, even by doing
this, managed to keep their existing guidance so that's
positive," said Trevor Green, head of institutional equities at
Aviva Investors, who manages assets worth £2.5 billion ($4.00
billion)and owns BT shares in one of his funds.
"It could be up to three years before one can say definitely
the price they paid was justified. It's what we expected and
we're comfortable with it."
The stocks were among the most heavily traded on the FTSE
100, which was up 17.08 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1140
GMT.
POSITIVE GLOBAL SENTIMENT
Curbing gains on the index was insurer RSA, which
slumped 9.4 percent in volume six times the average after it
suspended three senior executives at its Irish unit and
commissioned a review of its reporting processes and controls.
.
The FTSE was extending an upward move started on Friday,
when much better-than-expected jobs data fuelled expectations
the world's largest economy was picking up the pace.
Adding to the positive sentiment, Chinese data over the
weekend showed stronger than expected growth in factory output
and solid growth in retail sales in the world's No. 2 economy.
General financial stocks, which are heavily
exposed to the health of global markets, rose 1.3 percent, with
asset managers Schroders and Aberdeen up 3.8
percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.
Yet some investors remained worried that the better U.S.
data would bring forward the time when the Federal Reserve
starts trimming its asset-purchase programme, which has driven
investors into equities in the past year.
The FTSE has rallied nearly 20 percent since this round of
quantitative easing (QE) was announced in September 2012. The
Fed is expected to start reducing bond purchases in early 2014.
The rally, which has come at a time of falling earnings
estimates, has left the FTSE trading at 12.5 times its expected
earnings for the next 12 months, its highest valuation multiples
since early 2010, Datastream data showed.
"The focus is going to be firmly on the U.S. QE tapering and
I think the market is going to struggle to rally with that
uncertainly there," said Green of Aviva, which has started on
take profit on some of its most successful holdings such as
airline easyJet.
($1 = 0.6252 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Gareth
Jones)