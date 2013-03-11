* FTSE 100 flat, around five-year highs * Technical charts show scope for more gains * Banks, metals weigh By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, March 11 Britain's blue chip shares stalled around five-year highs on Monday, their rally running out of steam as an Italian sovereign rating downgrade hurt banks and weak Chinese data weighed on metals companies. Chinese inflation picked up more than expected last month, while retail sales and industrial production growth slowed, according to data released over the weekend, which cast some doubt over the strength of the economic recovery in the world's top metals consumer. Industrial metals - one of the top performers on the stock market on Friday - dropped 3.3 percent on Monday. Banking shares, meanwhile, fell 1.1 percent after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating in the face of political uncertainty, turning investor attention back to problems in the euro zone. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat on the day at 6,484.92 by 1125 GMT, stalling after setting a fresh five-year high of 6,489.72 in early trade, but market players said the move looked more like a pause than the start of a correction. "After the strong run we've had, people are just taking a break and looking for the next catalyst," said Jonathan Roy, sales trader at London Stone Securities. "The Italian downgrade doesn't help ... but we have seen any dips bought in pretty heavily, and I think we will probably see 6,600 points (on the FTSE 100) in the next two to three months." Technical charts also showed scope for more gains in the UK blue chip index, which has powered through a string of resistance levels as it rallied some 15 percent in four months. "We remain positive with a target of 6,535 and an invalidation level at 6,412 points," analysts at chart specialists Day-By-Day said in a note. On a fundamental level, 2012 earnings reports have been broadly supportive of FTSE strength. Only 31 percent of companies that have reported so far have missed expectations, compared to 51 percent of euro zone blue chips, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. But with the results season more than two thirds of the way through and no blue chips reporting on Monday, the biggest individual stock moves were driven by analyst recommendations. SAB Miller led the gainers, up 1.7 percent after RBC raised its price target for the brewer, saying that the problem of poor cash conversion looked to have been addressed. Sage Group, meanwhile, was the biggest loser, down 3.2 percent following a downgrade to 'underperform' from 'neutral' by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. It reckons the stock's valuation is at peak levels and the software firm's defensive profile will limit its ability to benefit from a global economic recovery. (Editing by Susan Fenton)