By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 19 Britain's main equity index rose on Thursday to its highest level in around 2 weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve sugar-coated a surprise first cut to a bond-buying programme with a pledge to keep interest rates low.

After months of agonising, investors around the world took the Fed's decision to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month largely in their stride, considering it a modest step the U.S. economy could well withstand.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by around 1 percent, or 65.12 points, at 6,557.20 points in mid-session trading.

The FTSE 100 was on track for its first weekly gain in seven weeks, snapping its longest weekly losing streak since 2008, and got a further boost by rising above its 200-day moving average level - a key technical level for many traders.

"I think the momentum is likely to continue into the year-end. The FTSE should end 50-100 points higher from here," said Premier Asset Management fund manager Chris White.

The FTSE tracked gains in other global equity markets after the Fed decided to scale back a bond-buying programme that has been aimed at boosting the U.S. economy and has driven much of this year's global stock market rally.

The Fed also promised to keep interest rates low for some time, and the U.S. central bank's decision also encouraged some investors as it showed the Fed's confidence in the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.

Cavendish Asset Management fund manager Paul Mumford said the Fed's decision to start tapering its bond-buying programme had removed "an element of uncertainty" that had caused global equity markets to slip back since the start of December.

Mumford said he expected the UK stock market to rally for the rest of the year and into January, arguing that a gradual British economic recovery would also lift UK equities, with the FTSE 100 still up around 11 percent since the start of 2013.

"There are signs of an improvement in the economy and the market should have a reasonable pick-up", he said.