LONDON, March 13 Britain's top share index pushed higher in early deals on Tuesday, extending Monday's modest gains as investors supported risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks ahead of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, helped by underlying hopes for further stimulus measures.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 28.90 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,921.65, having gained 0.1 percent on Monday.

Banks were the top sector performers, led by Lloyds Banking Group up 0.9 percent, rallying after weakness in the previous session.