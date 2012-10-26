LONDON Oct. 26 Britain's top shares dropped back
on Friday reflecting caution over the corporate earnings picture
after disappointing results from U.S. tech giants Apple
and Amazon.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 22.23
points, or 0.4 percent at 5,782.82, having finished flat on
Thursday.
Results from global giants Apple and Amazon
undershot expectations overnight, while in Europe,
Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and
Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks.
Anglo American, however, bucked the weak trend,
adding 1.9 percent on speculative interest after the miner said
its Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down
from her post with the board's agreement.
