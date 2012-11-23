LONDON Nov. 23 Britain's top share index ticked
higher in early deals on Friday, consolidating the previous
session's gains, underpinned by signs Greece is closer to
getting its next tranche of aid.
A senior Greek government official said on Friday that
Greece's international lenders have agreed on new measures to
cut its debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion
euros ($12.9 billion) gap to gain the IMF's approval. [ ID:nA8
E8KI00D]
At 0811 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.79 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,791,82, having jumped 0.7 percent higher on
Thursday driven by strength in miners and energy stocks on hopes
for increased demand for commodities after solid manufacturing
data from China.
Commodity stocks again led the blue chip gainers, with miner
ENRC the top FTSE 100 riser, up 1.5 percent.
ENRC said it has bolstered the role of its chairman, Mehmet
Dalman, as the former banker grapples with internal probes, a
corporate governance reputation tainted by boardroom battles and
lagging shares.
The FTSE 100 is up almost 3.3 percent this week, on track to
at least match the year's best week so far seen in May.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)