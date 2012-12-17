LONDON Dec 17 Britain's top share index fell in
early deals on Monday, led lower by temporary power provider
Aggreko, which cautioned on its 2013 outlook, and heavyweight
Vodafone on concerns over the cost of the new generation
wireless networks.
By 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 11.70 points or
0.2 percent at 5,910.06.
Aggreko slumped 14.4 percent after the firm said it
would difficult to provide a definitive view on next year's
trading.
"Guidance for 2013 confirms that the weakening trend
identified in Q3 has continued with performance for the coming
year now expected to be below 2012. This would imply at least 10
percent downside risk to our forecasts, hence we place our fair
value and rating under review," Espirito Santo said in a note.
Vodafone also added its hefty weight to the downside
on worries over the cost of the next generation of mobile
networks after the Dutch state raised much more than expected in
its auction of fourth generation (4G) wireless frequencies, with
prices so high market leader KPN said it would have to
cut dividends to afford its licences.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)