LONDON Dec 21 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, the final full trading session before Christmas,
tracking falls by U.S. futures as optimism regarding a key deal
on the U.S. budget ebbed.
U.S. Republican lawmakers have rejected party leader John
Boehner's proposal designed to win concessions from President
Barack Obama in the "fiscal cliff" talks, reviving fears of $600
billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts that could drag the
U.S. economy back into recession.
At 0803 GMT the FTSE 100 index was down 27.42
points, or 0.5 percent at 5,930.92, having closed 0.05 percent
lower on Thursday, stalling around nine-month highs in its
pursuit of the psychologically important 6,000 points mark.
Early trading is predicted to be volatile ahead of the
expiry of December options, due around 1015 GMT, which might
galvanise the market into trying another assault on 6,000 - last
seen in July 2011 - given a concentration of bets around that
level.
