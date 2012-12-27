LONDON Dec 27 Britain's top share index slipped
back in early trade on Thursday as traders returned to work
after a two-day festive break, tracking overnight falls on Wall
Street and with all eyes staying on key U.S. budget talks.
With less than a week to go before significant U.S. tax
hikes and spending cuts are triggered, Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged the
Democrat-controlled Senate to act to pull back from the cliff
and offered to at least consider any bill the upper chamber
produced.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 7.10
points, or 0.1 percent at 5,946.90. The UK blue chip index
closed 0.2 percent higher after its half-day session on Monday,
Christmas Eve, buoyed by gains in banks and commodity stocks.
Gains by miners helped limit Thursday's fall
after copper prices rose to a one-week high following
data which showed strong corporate profits in the world's top
copper consumer China.
Profits earned by China's industrial companies jumped 22.8
percent in November from a year earlier, accelerating from
October's 20.5 percent growth, data from Beijing showed.
