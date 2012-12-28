LONDON Dec 28 Britain's leading share index
pushed higher at the start of the final full trading session of
2012, lifted by expectations that a last-chance round of U.S.
budget talks will finally bear fruit.
U.S. President Barack Obama and lawmakers are set for final
negotiations before a New Year's Day deadline to reach a deal
and avoid major tax hikes and spending cuts that could drag the
economy into recession.
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional
leaders from both parties at the White House on Friday at 2000
GMT.
Heavyweight energy stocks and miners
led the blue chip gainers as copper prices
and Brent crude rose on Friday on expectations that a
resolution of the "fiscal cliff" the United States is facing
will ease concerns about weakening demand for commodities.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 17.71 points, or 0.3
percent at 5,972.01. The UK blue chip index closed almost flat
on Thursday after negative comments on the budget from a top
U.S. lawmaker sparked a sell-off in New York.
But U.S. blue chips rallied late on, ending just 0.1
percent lower, and Asian stocks moved higher on Friday
reflecting hopes the eleventh-hour talks in Washington could
lead to a resolution.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)