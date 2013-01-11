LONDON Jan 11 Britain's top share index edged further above the
6,100 resistance level in early trade on Friday, supported by overnight gains on
Wall Street on heightened optimism over global growth prospects.
At 0814 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 6.44 points, or 0.1 percent
at 6,107.95, having closed above the 6,100 level for the first time since May 22
2008 on Thursday after a 0.1 percent gain.
U.S. blue chips ended 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, having been
flat at London's close, but Asian stock markets were lower Friday after data
showed a pick-up in Chinese inflation, although underlying sentiment remained
supported by Thursday's upbeat China trade data.
Firmer energy stocks provided the main support for the UK blue
chips early on, although this was countered by weakness in heavyweight miners
as the China inflation data proved a drag, with the country the
world's top consumer of metals.
Tullow Oil was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 3.1 percent, as
Europe's biggest independent oil and gas company issued a mixed trading
statement, saying it would write off $219 million dollars for dry holes and
licence relinquishments in the second-half results.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins, editing by Tricia Wright)