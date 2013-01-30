LONDON Jan 30 Britain's blue-chip index edged
lower in early trade on Wednesday, stalling at 4-1/2 year highs
after a sharp rally towards the end of the previous session took
the index further into technically 'overbought' territory.
At 0806 GMT, the index was 0.1 percent lower, down 4.38
points at 6,334.81 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous
session's trade, which saw its 14 day relative strength index
(RSI) rise above 90 for the first time since May 1997. A level
over 70 indicates that an asset is 'overbought'.
Imperial Tobacco accounted for nearly all of the
index's total fall, losing 4.1 percent after it announced that
it expects first-half operating profit to be lower year on year
as it faces increased competition from the black market.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)