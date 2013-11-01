* FTSE 100 down 2.51 points at 6,728.92
* Vodafone rallies on AT&T bid talk - Bloomberg
* RBS falls after announcing set up of internal "bad bank"
* Meggitt tumbles after cutting full-year guidance
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 was flat early
on Friday with heavyweight Vodafone leading the gainers on a
media report that U.S. telecoms firm AT&T could soon make a bid,
while RBS fell after announcing the creation of an internal "bad
bank".
Vodafone, the UK's fifth-largest listed company by
market capitalisation, added 9 points to London's blue chip
index after Bloomberg reported late on Thursday that AT&T
was exploring a potential takeover of Europe's largest mobile
carrier, once Vodafone's disposal of its 45 percent Verizon
stake is complete.
BofA Merrill Lynch, which sees the UK mobile company as a
good cultural fit with AT&T, said it expects Vodafone's shares
to re-rate by 1 times EBITDA or up 27 pence and a potential bid
from AT&T could offer further upside.
By 0738 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 2.51 points at
6,728.92.
Britain's top share index remained just 1.2 percent off the
13-year highs of May, having rallied 12 percent from June lows
as investors tucked back into equities encouraged by an extended
period of equity-friendly easy monetary policy from central
banks.
Despite hefty gains in the year to date, Citigroup still
sees equities as the most attractive value trade versus other
assets.
"In equities, investors should position now for earnings
leadership in the coming 12-18 months," it said. The broker
advises taking long positions in selected cyclicals and
financial and shorting defensives, and sticking with its REV
strategy (risk, earnings momentum and value) with exposure to
banks, insurance and autos.
UK lender Royal Bank of Scotland, however, fell 3.5
percent after it announced it is to create an internal "bad
bank" to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets after the
government stopped short of ordering a full break-up of the
state-backed bank.
"Traders hoping for a treat were spooked by the Halloween
numbers delivered by RBS this morning. A loss of over £600m
proved a £1bn miss versus a £400m expected profit. The ring
fencing of £38bn of bad loans, expected never to be repaid,
avoids an actual good bank-bad bank split, but what really is
the difference?" Marc Kimsey, Senior Trader at Accendo Markets,
said.
"A further provision of £250m ensures the PPI nightmare
continues. The bank is a long way behind peers Lloyds and
Barclays, and remains the ghoul of the sector."
And earnings concerns knocked British aircraft parts
supplier Meggitt down 7.4 percent after it lowered its
full-year revenue guidance after trading over the last four
months had been slightly below its expectations.
Liberum said in a note that having spoken with the company,
it suspects consensus full-year earnings per share will be
trimmed by 3-5 percent and noted the shares trade on a 2014
price-to-earnings of 14.5 times and EV/EBIT of 11.4 times, which
is 20 percent above its long-term average.
(Reporting by David Brett)