* FTSE 100 dips 0.1 pct as RSA and AB Foods weigh on market
* FTSE 100 close to technically overbought territory
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 5 Britain's benchmark equity index,
which hit a 5-month high last week, failed to make much headway
on Tuesday as a fall in the shares of insurer RSA and
ABFoods weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped by 0.1 percent,
or 9.07 points, to 6,754.55 points in early trade, stalling
after reaching a 5-month high of 6,819 points last week.
RSA was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 5.3
percent after it cut its expected annual return on equity
target.
AB Foods also fell 2.8 percent, despite posting higher
annual profits.
Traders attributed AB Foods' fall to a combination of
investors selling out to lock in profits on the stock's rally,
which had seen AB Foods hit a record high, and a muted outlook
by the company, which expected adjusted earnings per share for
the coming year to be similar to 2013.
The FTSE 100 remains up by around 15 percent since the start
of 2013, and global stock markets have been underpinned this
year by expectations that major central banks will stick with
economic stimulus measures that have lifted equities.
However, some traders and strategists said the room for
further big moves higher in the near-term was limited.
"If you look at momentum indicators, they are starting to
look a bit overbought, and the upside potential is beginning to
become limited," said Central Markets chief strategist Richard
Perry.
The FTSE 100's relative strength indicator (RSI) reading on
both a 7 and 14-day basis stands at around the 70 point level -
with a level above 70 indicating that a market is in technically
"overbought" territory.
Other traders with a more long-term outlook felt any dip on
the FTSE would be relatively short-lived and expected the FTSE
and European equities to rally into the year-end.
The prospects of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut this
week have also propped up European stock markets, and Macquarie
equity strategists kept an "overweight" position on European
equities.
(additional reporting by David Brett, editing by Elizabeth
Piper)