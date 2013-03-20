LONDON, March 20 Shares in Barratt Developments
and other UK house builders rallied on Wednesday after
British finance minister George Osborne announced a homebuyers'
initiative in his budget statement to parliament.
Barratt Developments climbed 4.5 percent, topping the UK
FTSE 250 index, reflecting gains from sector peers, with
Redrow, Bellway, Persimmon and Taylor
Wimpey up 2.9 to 3.6 percent.
"First, we're going to commit 3.5 billion pounds ($5.29
billion)of capital spending over the next three years to shared
equity loans. And we're offering guarantees sufficient to
support 130 billion pounds of mortgages. It will be available
from start of 2014 - and run for three years," Osborne told
parliament.
($1 = 0.6615 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, David Brett; Editing by Toni
Vorobyova)