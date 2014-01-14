* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent in morning trading
* Concerns about earnings hurt cyclical stocks
* UK banking index falls 0.6 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 14 Britain's top share index
retreated from a two-month closing high on Tuesday, tracking
steep losses on Wall Street, with concerns about the
fourth-quarter earnings season hurting cyclical sectors such as
financials.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent to
6,723.59 points by 0859 GMT after finishing 0.3 percent stronger
in the previous session at 6,757.15 points, the highest close
since early November.
"The Q3 reporting season was a disaster and I expect the 4Q
won't be much better. The absence of good news in the fourth
quarter reporting season is likely to be a headwind for the
market," Daniel McCormack, strategist with Macquarie, said.
"When earnings disappoint, cyclicals, which are more exposed
to that, are going to get hurt more than defensives."
Banks, telecom, insurers, miners and energy were among the
top decliners, with Royal Bank of Scotland down 2.1
percent, Prudential falling 1.2 percent and BP
down 1.3 percent. The UK banking index fell 0.6
percent and the energy index dropped 0.8 percent.
European stocks, including the UK market, mirrored sharp
losses in the United States on Monday, with major indexes
closing 1.1 to 1.5 percent on caution ahead of
corporate results from some major U.S. companies like JPMorgan
and Wells Fargo on Tuesday.
Negative pre-announcements have left a poor profit outlook.
"Investors are, belatedly, waking up to the likelihood that
the Q4 earnings season will be dire," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
head of private client research at Charles Stanley.
"Our strategy is to stick to earnings quality ahead of the
results season. We believe that investors will pay up for
reliability."
Charts showed the FTSE 100 fell below its 6,730 support
level, a high in November, and was showing a trend of lower lows
since the start of this year.
The index could find some support at a recent low of 6,680,
but a fall below the level could open the door for declines
towards 6,422, a December low.
However, traders remained positive on the stock market's
outlook in the medium term and said that an improving global
economic backdrop will keep supporting equities.
"U.S. and UK corporate earnings, coupled with economic data
in the near term, will provide some turbulence, but in the
bigger picture this should prove nothing more than a storm in a
teacup," Marc Kimsey, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.