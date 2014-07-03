* FTSE 100 index rises 0.3 percent
* Focus on U.S. jobs data, ECB meet
* Vodafone gains, Balfour Beatty slumps
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 3 Britain's top share index climbed
to a three-week high on Thursday on expectations that U.S.
non-farm payrolls numbers, due later in the session, will beat
forecasts.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index has been trading in a
range of about 200 points since May, compared with a band of
about 450 points in the first four months of 2014. The index was
up 0.3 percent at 6,838.08 points by 0806 GMT after rising as
much as 8,844.05, the highest since mid-June.
Investors have been waiting for catalysts to lift it out of
the trading range. Analysts said solid economic data and
encouraging company results could push the market towards a
record high. The FTSE 100 is less than 2 percent away from its
peak of 6,950.60, set in late 1999.
Investors focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls, which analysts
polled by Reuters said probably rose by 212,000 jobs after
rising by 217,000 in May. Some analysts said Wednesday's data -
showing U.S. private-sector hiring at a 1 1/2-year high in June
- had raised expectations that non-farm data will also come in
better than expected.
"The U.S. labour market data has been quite healthy recently
and it should reinforce confidence about the strength and breath
of the U.S. recovery. It should be good for equities," Daniel
McCormack, strategist with Macquarie, said.
"We may set new highs after the summer, but it largely
depends on two things - earnings and corporate activity. If M&A
(merger and acquisition) continues, then that would be a
powerful support for the market."
Investors will also look for the European Central Bank to
provide some details of its new stimulus measures after its
meeting later in the day.
Among some sharp movers, Vodafone rose 1.4 percent
after the European Commission said it had approved the company's
7.2 billion-euro ($9.79 billion) acquisition of Spain's largest
cable operator, Ono, without conditions.
But mid-cap Balfour Beatty fell 11 percent after
the infrastructure group said trading at its mechanical and
electrical engineering division had worsened.
Charts suggested gains for the broader market. Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said that the
FTSE 100's close on Wednesday above its 50-day moving average
raised expectations the move higher might run a bit further.
He said the next area of potential resistance was seen at
around 6,840 points, and if the index exceeded that level, it
would be in a strong position to test this year's highs at
around 6,880 points.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)