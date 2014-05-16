* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent in late trading
* Coca-Cola HBC fall as results disappoint
* House builders under pressure, Barratt down
* Retailers advance, Wm Morrison leads sector
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 16 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Friday, with bottler Coca-Cola HBC slipping
after disappointing results and UK homebuilders falling on
concerns authorities may intervene to prevent a housing market
bubble.
Coca-Cola HBC, the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola
drinks, fell more than 5 percent to become the worst performing
stock on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index after reporting a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by currency losses in
its Russian and Ukrainian operations.
Home builders fell on growing expectations that the Bank of
England may try to stop a housing bubble by tightening standards
for mortgage lending. Speculation is rife that the central
bank's Financial Policy Committee will toughen lending rules
when it meets on June 17.
Barratt Developments, the country's biggest
housebuilder by volume, fell 3.4 percent, while Persimmon
was down 1.4 percent.
"Investors are watching house prices, which have risen
quickly. The Bank of England is clearly monitoring the situation
and could take some action to stop the situation turning into a
bubble," Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Britain's housing market has made a swift recovery from the
global financial crisis, with prices up about 10 percent in the
past 12 months.
The fall in house builders, along with a drop in mining
shares on growth concerns in countries such as China, dragged
the FTSE 100 index down from this week's 14-year high. The UK
mining index was down 2.2 percent, with investors
switching to defensive stocks.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,837.71 points
by 1427 GMT, having dropped 0.6 percent in the previous session,
taking its cue from Wall Street which sold off after results
from Wal-Mart disappointed and as small-cap shares
extended their retreat.
The UK small cap index was down 0.8 percent, while
the mid-cap index fell 1.7 percent, underperforming the
wider market.
But losses were capped by a strong performance from
individual firms. Retailers, often seen as defensive plays, were
up. Wm Morrison rose 2.7 percent, followed by Sainsbury
, 2.6 percent firmer. Tesco was up 2.5 percent.
Morrison's advance was helped by mounting speculation that a
U.S.-led private equity consortium was weighing a bid for the
company, traders said, with the Daily Mail's market report
noting talk of a possible 6.4 billion pound ($10.8 billion), or
275 pence a share, cash offer. Morrison declined to comment.
The sector built on gains seen in the previous session when
there was a strong bias towards defensive stocks, which often
lag when markets rise, supporting a view that the good times
will not roll for long.
Frothy valuations are stopping investors from putting more
money to work in equities. The FTSE 100 is trading on a 12-month
forward price/earnings ratio of 13.7 times, against its 10-year
average of 11.7 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
"The recent defensive rotation in equity markets underscores
our view that the wider risk-on rally now looks tired," Graham
Bishop, senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
(Additonal Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Jane Merriman)