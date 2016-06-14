LONDON, June 14 Sterling fell to an eight-week low against the dollar on Tuesday while Britain's blue-chip share index extended losses after a new poll indicated growing support for leaving the European Union among Britons due to vote in a referendum next week.

"The latest EU referendum voting intention survey by TNS gives the "Leave" campaign a significant lead nine days out from polling day," TNS said on its website. It did not publish the breakdown of the results on the site.

Sterling fell 1 percent on the day to $1.4101, having traded at around $1.4170 before news of the survey was made public. The pound had earlier fallen as low as $1.4108.

Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index extended losses after the TNS poll, down 1.1 percent at 5,981.30 points. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)