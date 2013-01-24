UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
British chip designer ARM Holdings was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 1.9 percent after Apple -- for which it is a supplier - missed Wall Street's revenue forecast for the third straight quarter as iPhone sales came in below expectations.
At 0807 GMT in London, the FTSE 100 index was down 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,188.22, having closed 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday after Unilever had got the UK earnings season off to an encouraging start. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs - but many American companies seemed to disagree.