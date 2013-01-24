British chip designer ARM Holdings was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 1.9 percent after Apple -- for which it is a supplier - missed Wall Street's revenue forecast for the third straight quarter as iPhone sales came in below expectations.

At 0807 GMT in London, the FTSE 100 index was down 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,188.22, having closed 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday after Unilever had got the UK earnings season off to an encouraging start. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)