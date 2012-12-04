LONDON Dec.4 Britain's top share index fell back on Tuesday,
reversing the previous session's modest gains in tandem with weakness on Wall
Street and in Asia as concerns over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" held sway.
U.S. blue chips ended 0.5 percent lower as the White House dismissed
a budget deal proposal from congressional Republicans that included tax reforms
and spending cuts, saying it did not meet President Barack Obama's pledge to
raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
U.S. political parties are discussing ways to delay a US$600 billion fiscal
cliff of year-end austerity measures due at the start of 2013 that could send
the world's largest economy into recession.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 16.65 points, or 0.3
percent at 5,854.59.
The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, losing ground
late in the session following some dull U.S. manufacturing data, having run back
from an early session peak just above the psychologically important 5,900 level.
Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
were the top two blue chip losers, both down 1.1 percent, as gold
retreated on technical selling after prices broke below key support levels.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)