Workers pull a hand-cart in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex traded in a narrow range early on Monday, as Reliance Industries' (RELI.NS) first quarterly profit drop in two years soured sentiment and capped gains in the main index, amid weak trading ahead of derivatives expiry later this week.

Reliance, which has the highest weightage in the main stock index, reported December-quarter profit fell 14 percent from a year ago. The company also announced a $2.1 billion share buyback on Friday, but failed to bolster investor sentiment in its shares.

"Reliance posted a bad result. If we have a few more such results, it will certainly impact market sentiment," said Hitash Dang, vice president at Jaypee Capital.

"This is also a short week and there is (derivatives) rollovers, so we don't expect any great gains for the next few days," he said.

At 10:39 a.m. (0509 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.07 percent at 16,750.77 points, but had opened down as much as 0.5 percent. Twelve of its components were trading lower.

Reliance was trading down 2.8 percent at 770.45 rupees, but had slipped as much as 4.7 percent in pre-open trading.

Shares in top engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) fell 1.9 percent to 1,250 rupees ahead of its quarterly results later on Monday. The company could post a 5 percent rise in profit, but its order flow guidance is expected to be weak.

Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), which also reports its results on Monday, was down 1.7 percent at 1,084.50 rupees.

Maruti, which lost $500 million in production due to labour strikes that shut down its factories for weeks last year amid an overall slowdown in sales, is expected to post lower profits.

Banking shares were trading higher on hopes the central bank may signal an easing in monetary policy at its review on Tuesday, which would boost credit growth. Largest lender State Bank of India was up 1 percent, while rival ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gained 2.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters said the Reserve Bank of India would not cut interest rates at the review, but they nearly unanimously expected the central bank to do so by the end of June.

The 50-share NSE index .NSEI was up 0.09 percent at 5,052.90 points.

In the broader market, 802 gainers were ahead of 456 declines on moderate volume of 127 million shares.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS) rose 6.9 percent to 430.40 rupees after Singapore's Temasek TEM.UL said it would invest $136 million in the Indian company.

* JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) fell 2 percent to 633.60 rupees after India's No. 3 steel maker reported quarterly profit fell by a bigger-than-expected 56 percent, and said shortage of iron ore supplies continues to be a major concern.

* Oberoi Realty (OEBO.NS) fell 2 percent to 244.85 rupees after the real estate developer reported a 50 percent drop in December quarter net profit.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) on 13.9 million shares

* IFCI (IFCI.NS) on 5.1 million shares

* Unitech (UNTE.NS) on 3.5 million shares

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)