* French, Austrian, Dutch and Belgian yields hit record low
* Talk that Japanese investors switching into euro zone
bonds
* German bonds expensive, have limited room to rise
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 5 Yields on the debt of
higher-rated, non-German euro zone debt fell to record lows,
with market players citing suggestions that Japanese investors
were switching out of Japanese government bonds into euro zone
ones.
Ten-year Austrian yields hit a record low of
1.52 percent, Belgian yields eased to a historic
low of 2.005 percent and French equivalent to a
record low of 1.799 percent.
The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced extraordinary
stimulus steps to revive the world's third-largest economy,
taking Japanese yields to record lows of 0.315 percent earlier.
The preference for euro zone bonds offering a pick-up over
Germany comes as German borrowing costs fell to eight-month lows
in the previous session after the European Central Bank said it
was ready to act to boost the economy.
"The view seems to be that the Bank of Japan moves will
force money out of Japan and into other markets, and semi-core
has always been one of the (Asian) favourites," a trader said.
Philip Tyson, strategist at ICAP, told Reuters Insider there
had been talk of life companies switching out of Japanese bonds
overnight in search of yield, potentially into European debt.
The move coincided with record lows in Japanese 10-year
yields one day after the BOJ vowed to inject
about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years in a
dose of shock therapy to end two decades of deflation.
"The strong sell-off we saw today in the JGB sector offered
some evidence that private investors in Japan have no longer
appetite for domestic sovereign debt," Patrick Jacq, rate
strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"The Bank of Japan will purchase massively domestic
sovereign debt and private investors will buy foreign debt
because they want to have some yield," he said.
Lower-rated bonds also benefited from the hunt for yield,
with 10-year Spanish yields falling 6.3 basis
points to 4.89 percent and Italian ones 9 bps
lower at 4.49 percent.
BREAK-UP LEVELS
German Bund futures were little changed on the day as
investors braced for U.S. jobs numbers later in the day and
after a ECB-fuelled rally in the previous session.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would monitor
incoming data very closely and was ready to act if necessary,
opening the door for an interest rate cut.
Even though the sluggish economic backdrop and the
unsettling feeling left over by the Cyprus bailout precedent
were supportive for safe-haven debt, analysts said German bonds
were at costly levels and any upside was limited.
"We are at similar levels than when the risk of EMU collapse
(was being) priced in," Jacq, said.
"The market is very, very expensive," he said. "I would
rather be short at current levels, below 1.30 (percent)."
German Bund futures were 12 ticks lower on the day
at 145.84 and 10-year yields were 1 basis point
higher at 1.26 percent, having hit their lowest since August at
1.237 percent in the previous session.
Investors will look to U.S. data later in the day which is
expected to show the U.S. economy probably added 200,000 jobs
last month, with the jobless rate steady at 7.7 percent,
according to a Reuters survey of economists.