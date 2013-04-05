* French, Austrian, Dutch and Belgian yields hit record low

* Talk that Japanese investors switching into euro zone bonds

* German bonds expensive, have limited room to rise

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 5 Yields on the debt of higher-rated, non-German euro zone debt fell to record lows, with market players citing suggestions that Japanese investors were switching out of Japanese government bonds into euro zone ones.

Ten-year Austrian yields hit a record low of 1.52 percent, Belgian yields eased to a historic low of 2.005 percent and French equivalent to a record low of 1.799 percent.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced extraordinary stimulus steps to revive the world's third-largest economy, taking Japanese yields to record lows of 0.315 percent earlier.

The preference for euro zone bonds offering a pick-up over Germany comes as German borrowing costs fell to eight-month lows in the previous session after the European Central Bank said it was ready to act to boost the economy.

"The view seems to be that the Bank of Japan moves will force money out of Japan and into other markets, and semi-core has always been one of the (Asian) favourites," a trader said.

Philip Tyson, strategist at ICAP, told Reuters Insider there had been talk of life companies switching out of Japanese bonds overnight in search of yield, potentially into European debt.

The move coincided with record lows in Japanese 10-year yields one day after the BOJ vowed to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years in a dose of shock therapy to end two decades of deflation.

"The strong sell-off we saw today in the JGB sector offered some evidence that private investors in Japan have no longer appetite for domestic sovereign debt," Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.

"The Bank of Japan will purchase massively domestic sovereign debt and private investors will buy foreign debt because they want to have some yield," he said.

Lower-rated bonds also benefited from the hunt for yield, with 10-year Spanish yields falling 6.3 basis points to 4.89 percent and Italian ones 9 bps lower at 4.49 percent.

BREAK-UP LEVELS

German Bund futures were little changed on the day as investors braced for U.S. jobs numbers later in the day and after a ECB-fuelled rally in the previous session.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would monitor incoming data very closely and was ready to act if necessary, opening the door for an interest rate cut.

Even though the sluggish economic backdrop and the unsettling feeling left over by the Cyprus bailout precedent were supportive for safe-haven debt, analysts said German bonds were at costly levels and any upside was limited.

"We are at similar levels than when the risk of EMU collapse (was being) priced in," Jacq, said.

"The market is very, very expensive," he said. "I would rather be short at current levels, below 1.30 (percent)."

German Bund futures were 12 ticks lower on the day at 145.84 and 10-year yields were 1 basis point higher at 1.26 percent, having hit their lowest since August at 1.237 percent in the previous session.

Investors will look to U.S. data later in the day which is expected to show the U.S. economy probably added 200,000 jobs last month, with the jobless rate steady at 7.7 percent, according to a Reuters survey of economists.