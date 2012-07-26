LONDON, July 26 German Bund futures reversed losses on Wednesday with the market pausing for breath after a sell-off this week triggered by a warning by Moody ratings agency of the potential costs to Germany of bailing out Spain and Italy.

"We've had quite a few sell-offs in the last couple of days, so there's a little bit of consolidation with supply out of the way," a trader said. Germany sold ultra-long bonds on Tuesday.

Bund futures were last up 18 ticks on the day at 144.87, bouncing off the day's low of 144.57.